Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.4% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 36,042,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,965,824. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

