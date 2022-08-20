Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 181 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of COST traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $554.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,363. The firm has a market cap of $245.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $507.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

