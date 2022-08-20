Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Takes $2.08 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.0% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after buying an additional 12,291,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,175,000 after acquiring an additional 437,845 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.72. 8,172,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,435. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $158.02 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.98.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

