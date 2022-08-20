Mineral Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (MNR)

Mineral (MNR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Mineral has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Mineral has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and $123,575.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mineral coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mineral alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,248.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003740 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00127486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00032865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00101422 BTC.

About Mineral

MNR is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Mineral is www.mineralhub.org. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mineral

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second. It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineral should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mineral using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mineral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mineral and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.