MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading Up 11.5% Over Last Week

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and $203,688.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,187.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,592.91 or 0.07518324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00024579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00153199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00256896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.69 or 0.00687655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.60 or 0.00545624 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001092 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.