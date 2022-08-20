Mist (MIST) 24-Hour Volume Tops $106,202.00

Mist (MIST) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. Mist has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $106,202.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mist has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mist

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

Buying and Selling Mist

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

