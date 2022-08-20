Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $1,652,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,447,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,376,815.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $1,740,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $1,679,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $1,688,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $1,548,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $1,404,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,276,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $1,474,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $1,463,100.00.

Moderna stock opened at $146.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $464.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.22.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

