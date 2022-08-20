Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $1,652,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,447,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,376,815.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $1,740,900.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $1,679,900.00.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $1,688,800.00.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $1,548,500.00.
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $1,404,700.00.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,276,900.00.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $1,474,700.00.
- On Wednesday, June 1st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $1,463,100.00.
Moderna Price Performance
Moderna stock opened at $146.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $464.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.22.
Institutional Trading of Moderna
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
