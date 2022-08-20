Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDV. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Colliers International Group initiated coverage on Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Modiv stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,284. Modiv has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Modiv stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Modiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

