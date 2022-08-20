Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,251 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,654,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,435 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $148,957,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $68,183,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

MDLZ opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

