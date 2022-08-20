Monolith Market Cap Reaches $2.56 Million (TKN)

Monolith (TKN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Monolith has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004761 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,012.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003644 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00126337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00101599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00032054 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

