Monolith (TKN) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.56 Million

Monolith (TKN) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for $0.0740 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $2.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Monolith

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

