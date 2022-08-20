Monro, Inc. (MNRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

Monro has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Monro has a payout ratio of 65.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Monro to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

MNRO opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84. Monro has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $64.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26). Monro had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Monro will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In other Monro news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 750 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $37,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,519,000 after buying an additional 286,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Monro by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 107,669 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monro by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 104,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Monro by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 84,900 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

