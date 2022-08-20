Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

Monro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Monro has a dividend payout ratio of 65.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Monro to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Monro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.18 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monro will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monro

In other Monro news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monro

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Monro by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,519,000 after acquiring an additional 286,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Monro by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 254,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Monro by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 107,669 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monro by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 104,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Monro by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

