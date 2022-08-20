Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:MTE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $129.23

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.23 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 138.20 ($1.67). Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 138.20 ($1.67), with a volume of 474,576 shares changing hands.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 144.05. The firm has a market cap of £262.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,388.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $0.20. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Richard Curling purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £62,500 ($75,519.57).

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

