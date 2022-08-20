Moon Nation Game (MNG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.95 Million

Moon Nation Game (MNG) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Moon Nation Game has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $993,461.00 worth of Moon Nation Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moon Nation Game coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Moon Nation Game has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00778642 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Moon Nation Game
Moon Nation Game’s total supply is 384,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,744,924 coins. The Reddit community for Moon Nation Game is https://reddit.com/r/TheMoonNation. Moon Nation Game’s official Twitter account is @MoonNation0.
Buying and Selling Moon Nation Game
