Moonpot Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (POTS)

Moonpot (POTS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Moonpot coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonpot has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $10,211.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonpot has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002154 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00775004 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Moonpot Coin Profile
Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,124,999 coins. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Moonpot
