Morgan Stanley Boosts Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $295.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMP. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.56.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $284.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.82. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,226,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.