Mount Capital Ltd Invests $2.54 Million in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000. Veritex comprises about 0.7% of Mount Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mount Capital Ltd owned 0.12% of Veritex as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Veritex by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veritex

In other news, CFO Terry Earley acquired 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Terry Earley purchased 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $193,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $32.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VBTX. Raymond James downgraded Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Articles

