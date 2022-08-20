Mount Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 55,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,421 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,904,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,445 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,115,000 after purchasing an additional 711,341 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,759,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 2.1 %

SKX opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $618,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,588.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Featured Stories

