mStable USD Price Down 2.7% This Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $39.83 million and approximately $8,927.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00004597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,077.99 or 0.99937457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00048591 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00027966 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001281 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.