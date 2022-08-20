MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Shares of MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.19. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 27,400 shares traded.

MusclePharm Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products.

