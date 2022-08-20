Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,955 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 1.21% of Mustang Bio worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 16.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,090 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Mustang Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Mustang Bio Trading Down 4.6 %

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.96, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

(Get Rating)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.