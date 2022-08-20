My DeFi Pet Hits Market Cap of $1.44 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0889 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $624,248.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00782128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

