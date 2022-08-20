National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.85-$5.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.25-$7.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Scotiabank reissued an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average of $67.89.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.32%.

In other news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

