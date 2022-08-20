Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-$0.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

NGVC stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 102,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,578. The company has a market cap of $347.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $266.31 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

