Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 20.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

