Needham & Company LLC Raises SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target to $20.00

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SKYT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.20.
SkyWater Technology Price Performance
SKYT opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 5.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. SkyWater Technology has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.35.
SkyWater Technology Company Profile
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
