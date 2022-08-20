Needham & Company LLC Raises SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target to $20.00

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SKYT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

SKYT opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 5.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. SkyWater Technology has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 15.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 998,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 204,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 18.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

