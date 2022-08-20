Needham & Company LLC Trims I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Target Price to $41.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.
I-Mab Price Performance
NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $80.88.
I-Mab Company Profile
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.
