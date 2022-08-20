Needham & Company LLC Trims I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Target Price to $41.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

I-Mab Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $80.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On I-Mab

I-Mab Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 48.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,079,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 352,503 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter worth about $28,345,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 125.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 458,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 254,876 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 265.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 75.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 448,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 192,734 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

