Nestree Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.49 Million (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Nestree coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a market capitalization of $29.46 million and $1.49 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,236.95 or 0.99842866 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00050638 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00028023 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,665,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree.

Buying and Selling Nestree

According to CryptoCompare, "Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. "

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

