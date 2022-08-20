Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,499 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $28,659,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $241.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

