NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.97-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $895.00 million-$925.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.90 million.

NTCT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 329,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

NTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $254,175.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $254,175.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

