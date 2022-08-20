Netvrk Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $602,953.00 (NTVRK)

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. Netvrk has a market capitalization of $16.23 million and approximately $602,953.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Netvrk has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Netvrk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001827 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Netvrk alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00778122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Netvrk

Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1.

Netvrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netvrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netvrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netvrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netvrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netvrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.