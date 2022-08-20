Netvrk Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $602,953.00 (NTVRK)

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. Netvrk has a market capitalization of $16.23 million and approximately $602,953.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Netvrk has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Netvrk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001827 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002163 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00778122 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Netvrk
Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1.
Netvrk Coin Trading
