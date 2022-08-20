NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Stock Price Down 4.7%

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 51,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 322,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

Institutional Trading of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative, infectious, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of tau protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

