New Perspectives Inc Sells 1,037 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

New Perspectives Inc cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 0.2% of New Perspectives Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. New Perspectives Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,738 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,670 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,835,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,933,000 after purchasing an additional 848,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,892,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,979. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

