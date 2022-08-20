New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.06 million. New Relic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.04 EPS.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.50.
NEWR stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.35. 539,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,204. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.08. New Relic has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
