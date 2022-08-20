New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2022

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.06 million. New Relic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.04 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.50.

New Relic Price Performance

NEWR stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.35. 539,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,204. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.08. New Relic has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $115,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,928 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.