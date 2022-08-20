News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NWSA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of News from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie lowered shares of News from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of News to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

News Stock Performance

NWSA opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. News has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that News will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Insider Activity at News

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of News stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in News by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in News by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in News by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in News by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of News by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

