NewYorkCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $866,921.74 and $5.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00024624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00255516 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001093 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000930 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002393 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

