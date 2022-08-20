NFT STARS Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $218,948.23 (NFTS)

NFT STARS (NFTS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, NFT STARS has traded 57.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFT STARS has a market cap of $218,948.23 and approximately $11,899.00 worth of NFT STARS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT STARS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00778225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About NFT STARS

NFT STARS’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,997,660 coins. NFT STARS’s official Twitter account is @nftstars1.

Buying and Selling NFT STARS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT STARS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT STARS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT STARS using one of the exchanges listed above.

