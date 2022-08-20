NFTPad (NFTPAD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $13,898.00

NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. NFTPad has a total market cap of $31,146.76 and approximately $13,898.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFTPad has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One NFTPad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00778225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About NFTPad

NFTPad’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,800,000 coins. NFTPad’s official Twitter account is @nftpadofficial.

NFTPad Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTPad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

