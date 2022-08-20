NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $543.00 million-$553.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.43 million. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.
NICE Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.94. The stock had a trading volume of 341,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,540. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.62. NICE has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NICE by 2.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in NICE by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NICE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NICE by 11.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
