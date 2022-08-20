NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $543.00 million-$553.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.43 million. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.

NICE Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.94. The stock had a trading volume of 341,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,540. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.62. NICE has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $276.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NICE by 2.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in NICE by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NICE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NICE by 11.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

