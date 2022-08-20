NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740,112 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 26,065 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.3% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.11% of NIKE worth $234,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Down 2.5 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,967,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,310. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.35. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $177.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

