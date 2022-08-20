Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys 4,890 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,096,000 after buying an additional 587,681 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,116,000 after buying an additional 255,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,678,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,561,000 after buying an additional 100,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after buying an additional 73,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,461,000 after acquiring an additional 29,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $58,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,974.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $58,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,974.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $219,813.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,835 shares of company stock worth $6,661,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

