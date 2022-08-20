Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Grows Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FE. Barclays lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FE opened at $41.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.76.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.