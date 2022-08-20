Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $4.11 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after buying an additional 1,272,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,237,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $120,251,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,627.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after purchasing an additional 177,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,618,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $251.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.29.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

