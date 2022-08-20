Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Eastman Chemical to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $98.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average of $104.41. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

