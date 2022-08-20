Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Invests $1.76 Million in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $646,253,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,472,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 719.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,458,000 after buying an additional 1,783,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $167.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.62.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

