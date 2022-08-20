Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Invests $339,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 20,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $3,101,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,834,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $517,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 20,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $3,101,036.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,834,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 424,466 shares of company stock worth $49,045,496. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 2.9 %

WMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $143.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.81 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

