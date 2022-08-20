Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Invests $5.52 Million in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,332.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,159.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2,055.03. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,503.30 and a one year high of $2,362.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

