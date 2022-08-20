Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 7,570 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dover by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,307,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,053,514,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,538,000 after buying an additional 220,569 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Dover by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,176,000 after purchasing an additional 121,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,154,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $137.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.88 and its 200 day moving average is $140.45.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOV. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

