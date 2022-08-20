NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 308,727 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 645,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 308,727 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $65,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,897,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $195,771,000 after purchasing an additional 154,194 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,114,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,508. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

